Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Umpqua stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. 3,107,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,110. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 748,646 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

