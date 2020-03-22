United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UBOH stock traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,792 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.77% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

