United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBSI. Stephens started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered United Bankshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares to a hold rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.38.

UBSI traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 1,872,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,987. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.