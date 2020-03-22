United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

United Fire Group stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 153,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,857. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $289.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Fire Group (UFCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.