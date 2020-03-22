Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.60

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.60 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 10045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Get Unitil alerts:

The company has a market cap of $775.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unitil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after buying an additional 187,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.