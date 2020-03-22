Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UBX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.81.

Unity Biotechnology stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 384,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,082. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,790,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,334,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 734.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

