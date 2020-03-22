Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UEIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

UEIC stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.55. 190,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,969. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $491.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $174.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 347.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

