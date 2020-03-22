Universal (NYSE:UVV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.00

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 23100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Universal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

