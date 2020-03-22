Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 65,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,977. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Urovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41). Equities analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 103,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,350,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.