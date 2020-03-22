UrtheCast (TSE:UR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

UrtheCast Corp (TSE:UR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$257,251.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

About UrtheCast (TSE:UR)

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

