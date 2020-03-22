ValuEngine Upgrades UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to “Hold”

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

UFPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 47,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $267.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $50.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $227,213.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,222.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

