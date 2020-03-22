Vangold Mining (CVE:VAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Vangold Mining Corp (CVE:VAN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 157000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

About Vangold Mining (CVE:VAN)

Vangold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral assets. The company primarily focuses on gold and silver properties. It holds an interest in two mining claims located in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia, Canada; and interest in the Pinguico Project that consists of two mining concessions covering an area of 71 hectares located in Guanajuato, Mexico.

