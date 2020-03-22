Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $93.00

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.00 and last traded at $93.07, with a volume of 122956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $234,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

