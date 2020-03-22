Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $110.54

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $110.54 and last traded at $113.19, with a volume of 13914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day moving average is $142.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

