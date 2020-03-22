Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 196.80% from the stock’s previous close.

VBLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,508. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 3,462.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vascular Biogenics as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.