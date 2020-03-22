Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.50.

VBLT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 50,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.73.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,462.10% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

