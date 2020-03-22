Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 3,638,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,643,528. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 118.20% and a negative net margin of 189.06%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaxart stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,063 shares during the quarter. Vaxart comprises approximately 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.51% of Vaxart worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

