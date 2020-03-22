Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Lowered to $175.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $12.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,888. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $123.54 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.04 and a 200-day moving average of $154.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,403,000 after purchasing an additional 244,173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

