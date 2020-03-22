Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 2,456,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.39. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,708.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $184,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 157,235 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

