Vertcoin Market Capitalization Tops $10.87 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00003383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and CoinEgg. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $343,587.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,953.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.02107608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.23 or 0.03447484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00604699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00650638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00078656 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00025029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00503534 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016837 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,979,472 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, SouthXchange, YoBit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, QBTC, Bittylicious, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Upbit, Bleutrade, Coinroom and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

