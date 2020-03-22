Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) PT Lowered to $48.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of Vicor stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. 444,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,520. Vicor has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Vicor had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.03 million. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vicor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,931,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $16,920,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Vicor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 253,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.