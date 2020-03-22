VIDY (VIDY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00054055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.08 or 0.04344252 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00069245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038241 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016572 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003769 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

