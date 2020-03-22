Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Village Super Market from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

VLGEA traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 122,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $309.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.51. Village Super Market has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $29.99.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Village Super Market in the 4th quarter worth about $4,376,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 144,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

