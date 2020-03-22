Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ VLGEA traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 122,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,795. The company has a market cap of $309.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.51. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $437.42 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 45.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Village Super Market by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Village Super Market by 1,143.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Village Super Market by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

