Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

VIOT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of VIOT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 153,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,171. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $304.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

