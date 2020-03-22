Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.56.

VNOM stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. 2,620,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,894. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $34.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,384.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

