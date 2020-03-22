Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) PT Lowered to $35.00

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of VRTU stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. 463,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,265. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $748.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Virtusa will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,468,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 183,318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 143,368 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 244,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.