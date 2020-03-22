Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) PT Lowered to $35.00

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.
Shares of VRTU stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. 463,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,265. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $748.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.
In other Virtusa news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,468,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 183,318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 143,368 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 244,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.
