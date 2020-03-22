Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.17

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 6778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.32.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.