Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 464,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,401. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.47. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562 in the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

