Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.61.

NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. 464,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at $351,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 in the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

