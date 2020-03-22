Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00003233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinnest, Huobi and Allbit. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.02103932 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00078065 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, COSS, Coinnest, Allbit, Huobi, Binance, DragonEX, LATOKEN, OKEx, Kucoin, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

