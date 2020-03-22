Washington H. Soul Pattinson and (ASX:SOL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.41

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$18.41 ($13.06) and last traded at A$18.85 ($13.37), with a volume of 846248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$20.72 ($14.70).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and (ASX:SOL)

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

