Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.55

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 7595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $641.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

