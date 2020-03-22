WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.08

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.08 and last traded at $90.49, with a volume of 3153597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

