Wedbush Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $425.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $710.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Tesla to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $470.73.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $427.53. 28,149,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,005,776. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $711.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $958,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

