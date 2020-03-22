Wells Fargo & Co Trims ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price to $47.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $74.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.11% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

COP traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. 23,789,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,612,942. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

