Wells Fargo & Co Trims IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Target Price to $70.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INFO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.88. 5,446,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,507. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,979,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

