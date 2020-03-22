Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.97

Shares of Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$32.97 ($23.38) and last traded at A$33.28 ($23.60), with a volume of 6880275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$34.89 ($24.74).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.73, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Wesfarmers’s payout ratio is currently 79.32%.

In related news, insider Sharon Warburton bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$36.72 ($26.04) per share, with a total value of A$51,408.00 ($36,459.57). Also, insider Mike Roche bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$38.29 ($27.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,290.00 ($27,156.03). Insiders acquired 2,900 shares of company stock worth $107,398 in the last ninety days.

Wesfarmers Company Profile (ASX:WES)

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

