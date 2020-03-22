Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading 7.4% Higher

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.87, 736,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 914,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

