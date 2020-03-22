Wey Education (LON:WEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.99

Wey Education PLC (LON:WEY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.99 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 364942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 million and a PE ratio of -43.00.

About Wey Education (LON:WEY)

Wey Education plc provides online educational services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates InterHigh, a non-selective fee paying online secondary school, which offers services in IGCSE, A/S, and A-Level subjects; and Wey ecademy that provides online tuition and other services across a range of subjects and curricula, such as iGCSE and A levels or specialist vocational courses to and for other education providers and schools.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Wey Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wey Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.