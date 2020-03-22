WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) & Cimarex Energy (OTCMKTS:XEC) Critical Survey

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Cimarex Energy pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cimarex Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and Cimarex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR $4.87 billion 1.78 $343.00 million N/A N/A Cimarex Energy $2.36 billion 0.64 -$124.62 million $4.46 3.32

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Cimarex Energy.

Profitability

This table compares WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A Cimarex Energy -8.80% 10.97% 5.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and Cimarex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cimarex Energy 1 7 11 0 2.53

Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $50.11, indicating a potential upside of 238.59%. Given Cimarex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,902 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

