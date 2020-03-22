YPF (NYSE:YPF) Shares Up 21.3%

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)’s stock price shot up 21.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.70, 1,990,866 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,197,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YPF. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YPF in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Santander lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that YPF SA will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,801,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of YPF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of YPF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,744,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 154,615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YPF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 296,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 98,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

