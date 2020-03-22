YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

YRCW traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.86. 4,051,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,935. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.99. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

