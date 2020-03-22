Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

CLF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 16,249,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,691,384. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009,530.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.