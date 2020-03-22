Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.37. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

In related news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,448,000 after acquiring an additional 135,206 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 361,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

