Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,568,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,966. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $39.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

