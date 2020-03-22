Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.47). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 221.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at $145,620.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,619,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,911. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

