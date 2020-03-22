Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.12. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Perion Network stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.