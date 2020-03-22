Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,062. The company has a market capitalization of $507.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

