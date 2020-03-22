Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Telefonica Brasil’s earnings. Telefonica Brasil reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telefonica Brasil.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

VIV stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,226. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Telefonica Brasil has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 208,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after buying an additional 374,704 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 453,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 300,870 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

